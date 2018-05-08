Rep. Newhouse Statement on Iran Deal Withdrawl

Rep. Dan Newhouse (R-WA) released the following statement on President Trump’s decision to withdraw from the Iran nuclear deal:

“The Obama Administration’s deal with Iran was so flawed that it left President Trump with few options to strengthen it, and he has decided that the best way to negotiate a stronger deal is to use his authority to remove the U.S. from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA),” said Rep. Newhouse. “Iran must never be allowed to gain the capacity to produce a nuclear weapon to terrorize its neighbors and the world, and the flawed Iran deal did not do enough to keep Iran accountable. Now it is up to the Trump Administration to negotiate a stronger replacement to protect U.S. national security interests.”