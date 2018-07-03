Rep. Reichert Wins Award for Positive Office Culture

From a press release – Representative Dave Reichert (R-WA) was chosen as the winner for the first-ever “Life in Congress” Workplace Environment Award as part of the Congressional Management Foundation’s (CMF) Democracy Awards. This award highlights offices that have both formal policies and informal cultures that exhibit core office values and support the professional development of their staffs.

“Throughout my time in public service, my number one priority has always been to serve my constituents to the best of my ability. To receive this award recognizing this commitment is a true honor,” Rep. Reichert said. “My office’s established values of leadership, integrity, service, and teamwork are what has always set my team apart. I could not have received this award without them, and we will continue this service throughout my time in Congress.”

“As a Democracy Award winner, Rep. Reichert’s office is clearly one of the best in Congress,” said Bradford Fitch, President and CEO of the Congressional Management Foundation. “This designation demonstrates that Rep. Reichert has made a significant commitment to being the best public servant for his constituents in Washington. Rep. Reichert and his staff are to be congratulated for not only being a model for his colleagues in Congress, but for helping to restore trust and faith that our democratic institutions can work.”

A committee comprised primarily of former Members of Congress and staff selected the winners in a blind review process where the name of the Member was redacted from the review material submitted by each congressional office. The congressional offices nominated themselves for the award and provided supporting documents to CMF. The review committee then conducted more than 70 interviews and evaluated additional supporting material to select 20 finalists.

All of the winners and finalists will be honored at an awards ceremony in Washington, D.C. on July 13.