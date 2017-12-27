Rep. Steele Moving Office to Olympia Ahead of Session

The following is a new release from Rep. Mike Steele:

Freshman lawmaker Rep. Mike Steele, R-Chelan, has closed his district office in Chelan and relocated to Olympia in preparation for the 2018 legislative session. Since May, Steele’s district office has served as a centralized location for community members to meet with him and ask questions, discuss policies or simply learn more about the legislative process.

Steele says accessibility should be a top priority for any elected official.

“Hearing from the community is imperative,” said Steele. “This summer, I had the chance to meet with small businesses owners, farmers, teachers and families to discuss critical policies that will have a direct impact on our community. From water rights and economic development, to funding for public schools, every personal story I hear helps me better serve the people.”

Although his move to Olympia will take him away from Chelan, Steele says his commitment to accessibility remains unchanged.

“I especially enjoy hearing from folks when I’m in Olympia. It helps me stay in step with the local dynamics unfolding each day.”

Ultimately, Steele is optimistic the 2018 legislative session will be succinct. 2017 was not only the longest session on record, but it also left two major pieces of business unfinished: a solution to the water rights blunder known as Hirst, and a budget to fund capital projects. Both will be top priorities for the Chelan lawmaker in the new year.

From now until mid-March, 12th District residents wishing to contact Steele may email him directly at mike.steele@leg.wa.gov or call his office at (360)786-7832. Local residents finding themselves in Olympia are also welcome to stop by the Capitol, but are encouraged to call ahead and arrange a visit.

The 2018 legislative session will convene on Jan. 8 and is scheduled run for 60 consecutive days.