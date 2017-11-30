Reports of Suspicious Man Approaching Children

The following is a release from the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office:

Sheriff Brian Burnett reports on November 30th, 2017 a suspicious person was reported in the 3000 Block of Burch Mountain Road in Wenatchee.

A child had been contacted twice in the past week before school by an older male with gray hair. He was offering a ride to school. On one occasion he was driving an older brown pickup and on the other he was driving a white two-door passenger car. Deputies will be patrolling the area in an attempt to locate the suspect.

Chelan County Sheriff’s Office is committed to ensuring the safety of students in transit to and from school. If you see anything suspicious or have any information on this incident please call 663-9911 to contact an on-duty Deputy.