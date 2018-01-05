Representative Reichert Worried About Oil Drilling

The Department of the Interior has released a draft proposal that would allow oil drilling in the Pacific Ocean, among other places. Eighth District Representative Dave Reichert expressed concern about the move saying, “This moves America in the wrong direction and has the potential to have a negative lasting effect on our oceans as well as the shorelines of states on these coasts. Our country is at the forefront of developing efficient and cost effective alternative energy technologies and we should continue to support innovation in this area.” Reichert led a bi-partisan letter with 100 legislators asking Secretary Zinke to reject proposals to drill.