Residents Escape Dryden House Fire

The occupants of a century old Dryden residence on Goehner Road were able to escape a structure fire Thursday but the home suffered extensive damage and two family pets were lost.

Chelan County Fire District #6 Chief Phil Moser said the fire was reported about 1:15pm but flames had already spread from a covered front porch and into the home before crews arrived “It was a tough fight because it got a head start in us”

Moser said County Fire District #3, #6 and Cashmere Fire Department personnel battled the fire for several hours. There was significant damage in a living room and ground floor bedroom plus two bedrooms upstairs as well as some roof trusses. The kitchen and dining room areas also had significant heat and smoke damage.

The cause is undetermined and the Fire Marshall is investigating.