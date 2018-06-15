Restaurant Owner Encouraging Others to Donate Meals to Family of PUD Worker

A local business owner who helped organize a candlelight vigil for the Chelan PUD employee killed Wednesday is also helping his family during the tough days of adjustment that lie ahead. Lisa Stanton, owner of Lisa Bee’s, is asking other restaurant owners to join her by donating gift cards to help the family of Eddie Bromiley “Rather than having people dropping by with meals, I thought I would reach out to other restaurants and ask if they would donate gift cards, then she could use those at any time or send family and friends to go pick up food for them”

Stanton said in just a short time the owners of Dilly Deli, The Buzz Inn, Garlini’s, Chateau Fair Le Pont, Shakti’s, Tapp & Putt, The Windmill and Domino’s Pizza have joined her by donating gift cards.

She hopes more restaurants will join the effort and anyone wanting to help the Bromiley Family can also buy a gift card from any local restaurant and drop it off at her business at 13023 U.S. Highway 2 in East Wenatchee. Stanton will get the gift cards delivered to the Bromiley family.

40 year old Eddie Bromiley leaves behind a wife and two children. He died Wednesday in an industrial accident at Rock island Dam