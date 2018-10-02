Reward Offer in Construction Site Theft

A $5, 000 reward has been offered for the return of stolen construction equipment from a worksite in East Wenatchee. The stolen equipment includes several different models of GPS units, a Stihl saw and a Kubota ATV.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office investigation continues into the theft that occurred on or between September 5th and September 10th near 4th St. S.E. and South Kansas Avenue.

The reward is offered for the return of all stolen items and the arrest and successful prosecution of the person or persons responsible for the theft.

Anyone with information is urged to contact RiverCom at 509-663-9911 or the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office; 509-884-0941. When calling please refer to case number 18D05227.