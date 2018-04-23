latest News

Ribbon Cutting at new WSDOT Regional Headquarters

Washington State Department of Transportation's new Regional Offices at 2930 Euclid Ave. in Wenatchee

Posted By: Dave Bernstein April 23, 2018

Wenatchee Mayor Frank Kuntz, State Senator Brad Hawkins and North Central Regional W.S.D.O.T Administrator Dan Sarles were on hand to help cut ribbon on the new $8.7 million regional headquarters Monday.  The 30,000 square foot building will house all 130 regional administrative and engineering employees under one roof.

The building was completed on time and under budget and marks the final stage of the move of D.O.T. facilities off of Wenatchee Ave. according to Dan Sarles

 

Garco Construction of Spokane began construction almost exactly one year ago.

Administrative employees recently moved out of the old D.O.T. building on North Wenatchee Avenue which would be too expensive to remodel.  The site will be redeveloped and returned to the City of Wenatchee tax rolls.

 

 

