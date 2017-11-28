Ribbon to be Cut for No See-Um Road Roundabout

The following is a news release from Washington Department of Transportation:

CHELAN – Chelan Mayor Mike Cooney will participate with Washington State Department of Transportation staff and local residents 10 a.m., Wednesday, Nov. 29, in a ribbon-cutting ceremony to commemorate the opening of a new roundabout on SR 150 at No See-Um Road.

The roundabout is one of several Connecting Washington transportation projects completed this year, bringing safety, economic, environmental and mobility improvements to local areas throughout the state.

Construction began in April and includes a roundabout, local road improvements, a shared use pedestrian and bicycle path, new bus stops and major improvements to water and sewer lines.

The ceremony will be on the shared use bicycle/pedestrian path in the southeast quadrant of the new roundabout.

Parking will be available at Don Morse Memorial Park with a shuttle, starting at 9:30 a.m., to the site.

If there is heavy rain or snow, the event will be held in the Chelan City Council Chambers, 135 East Johnson.