Ribbon Cutting and Dedication Welcomes New Playground Equipment at Mission View

The new play structure at Mission View Elementary was shown to the public Tuesday at a ribbon cutting and dedication ceremony. Principal Jeff Jaeger says the new equipment will really help the kids who were so resilient when the previous structure was burned down.

“They know what happened and they want Mission View to look nice and they want to have structures that are top quality and I think we go that right now.”

As part of the ceremony, each student received a warm winter hat to wear during the ceremony and take home thanks to The Hat Lady, Aida Bound and The Hat Project.

Jaeger says the kids and staff have been very excited.

“It’s kind of a bittersweet end to a situation that happened last spring unfortunately. We, like most schools, rebounded quite well. We have a new structure with a lot of contributions from a lot of people.”

Jaeger says the new equipment is plastic and metal which is more stable than the old equipment while the ground is rubber mulch instead of bark with better fall protection. Jaeger says it could be a model for future playgrounds.