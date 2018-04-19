Ribbon cutting for New Regional Transportation Headquarters

The Washington State Department of Transportation is ready to cut the ribbon on it’s new regional headquarters building in Wenatchee.

Local residents are invited to join Wenatchee Mayor Frank Kuntz for a ribbon cutting ceremony with the Washington State Department of Transportation on Monday, April 23. The event, scheduled from 11 a.m. to noon, is to commemorate the opening of a new North Central Region headquarters at WSDOT’s Olds Station campus in north Wenatchee.

The ceremony will be held at the front entrance to the new building at the corner of Euclid Avenue and Gunn Road in Olds Station. Parking will be available at the new building, 2830 Euclid Avenue, and across the street at the Washington State Patrol facility. If there is inclement weather, the event will be moved indoors.

This event marks the final stage in the move of WSDOT facilities off Wenatchee Avenue, allowing the site to ultimately be redeveloped and returned to the city tax roll.

The new regional office building will consolidate administration and engineering, housing both the Region Office and Project Engineering staffs. The original 1934 North Central Region headquarters building on North Wenatchee Avenue is in poor condition and would have been prohibitively expensive to renovate. The used, modular Project Engineering offices located at Olds Station were only intended to be temporary back in 1984 and were in need of major repairs.

WSDOT will save money and improve efficiency by co-locating staff, facilities and functions into one building.

The new region headquarters is one of several Connecting Washington transportation projects completed over the past year, bringing safety, economic, environmental and mobility improvements throughout the state.

Construction on the $8.7 million, 30,000 square foot, two-story building for 130 employees began last April. The project, was completed on time and on budget, under the contract awarded to Garco Construction Inc. of Spokane on Oct. 3, 2016.