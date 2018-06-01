Ribbon Cutting on Saturday for Crescent Bar Improvements

Grant PUD will cut the ribbon on the Crescent Bar Recreation Area Improvement project on Saturday. Ryan Holterhoff says the transformation of Grant PUD’s most popular recreation site has been years in the making, “Planning began in 2010 and work officially started in 2014” according to Holterhoff.

Final details of the on-island Riverbend Park boat launch and parking area were recently completed and the public is invited to celebrate the project.

Grant PUD Commission President Terry Brewer and General Manager Kevin Nordt are expected to make remarks during the ceremony. Doug Picatti from the Crescent Bar Association and Randy Hoefer, representing the On-Island HOA will also speak.

The Ribbon cutting ceremony is planned for 11:30am, followed by a Taste of Crescent Bar event with food samples. CWU Geologist Nick Zentner will talk about the unique geology of Crescent Bar at 1pm. Activities continue through 3pm with walking tours and free pontoon boat rides.