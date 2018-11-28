Richland Man Killed in Mattawa Area Crash

A collision between a car and a semi-truck near Mattawa has left one person dead and closed the highway for several hours. State Troopers say a 20 year old Richland man died when he tried to pass another car in heavy fog and struck the semi going the opposite direction. The accident was reported Wednesday morning, 10 miles south of Mattawa on State Route-243 near Road O

The State Patrol reported Eduardo Valdenea-Andreade died at the scene. The truck driver, 52 year old Clint Gilbert of Othello was not injured.

The collision was reported about 7am and the road was not fully open at the scene until 2pm.