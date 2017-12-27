Ring in 2018 at free Pybus event

The fifth annual New Year’s Eve Concert and Apple Drop will take place Sunday night at Pybus Public Market. The band Waterdog will perform two sets from 7-9 p.m. with traditional dinner music and a second, featuring classic rock from 10pm to midnight.

The Apple Drop will take place at 9 p.m. to celebrate the New Year based on East Coast time, and then again at midnight for West Coast transition to 2018. The event is free to the public.