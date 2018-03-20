Riverwalk Bridge closure scheduled

The Riverwalk Bridge from downtown Wenatchee to the Apple Capital Recreational Loop Trail will be closed next week. Anna Alvarez with the of Wenatchee says public works crews will be tackling a couple of projects

Alvarez says the bird nests are creating an unsightly nuisance for bridge and trail users. The closure will take place on Monday,

March 26th through Thursday, March 29th from 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM. Alarez reminds trail users some options to access the Loop Trail during the closure can be found at Orondo Street or Fifth Street.

The Riverwalk Bridge is at the foot of First Street downtown and will be open before and after the daily 9am to 4pm work schedule.