Road Closure For Lost Fire Staging Activity

Wye Connector Road, located between Lake Wenatchee Highway and Chiwawa Loop Road, has been closed because of the Lost Fire that is burning northwest of Plain.

The emergency road closure was initiated by the Director/County Engineer of Chelan County Public Works at the request of the local firefighting agency. The roadway is being used in part as a staging area for firefighting and emergency vehicles; it is experiencing heavy wildfire-related traffic at this time.

There is no estimate as to when Wye Connector Road will open. It is closed to all traffic. The public is asked to stay away from the area so firefighters and emergency responders can work.

Motorists traveling to Lake Wenatchee or Plain can use Lake Wenatchee Highway or Chiwawa Loop Road to reach their destination. Keep up on county road closures on the Chelan County Public Works website.