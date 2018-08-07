Road P Fire 100 Percent Contained

The Road P Fire is 100 percent contained and all road closures and evacuation notices have been lifted. Douglas County Sheriff Kevin Morris says the fire ended up around 1,750 acres burned.

“It was a fast moving fire, really fast, and they were able to get it contained and stop the head of it from jumping Road P, and that’s really what protected those homes.”

The fire flared up Monday evening and crews battled overnight to get the fire under control. Morris says the quick containment was thanks in large part to the first responders who got there Monday night and good weather.