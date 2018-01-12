Road Weight Restrictions may be imposed early

Chelan county Commissioners may be imposing temporary weight restrictions on some roads much earlier than usual due to recent heavy snowmelt. On Tuesday, Commissioners will consider passing the seasonal resolution that places temporary weight restrictions on some county roads. This usually takes place in late winter, however some county roads are being monitored for weight restrictions.

Seasonal snowmelt and runoff can soften roadways, potentially leading to costly damages. Temporary weight restrictions protect the roadways from. Emergency vehicles, school buses and vehicles with a special County Engineer issued permit are exempt.

To keep up on seasonal weight restrictions and roads that are under weight restrictions, visit the Chelan County Public Works website