More Roads Added to Seasonal Weight Restrictions

Some Wenatchee area roads are now among those where seasonal weight restrictions are now in affect. The Wenatchee, Cashmere and Chelan road maintenance districts are affected.

Freight haulers who wish to travel the affected roadways must hand in a completed permit by 10 a.m. Monday through Friday PRIOR to the day they wish to travel. This gives district foremen the opportunity to review the permit in a timely manner.

Next week, a portion of Burch Mountain Road will be closed on Thursday, Feb. 15, to the public. The annual road closure is to protect the roadway from damages that may occur with seasonal freezing and thawing conditions. The gate at milepost 1.12 on Burch Mountain Road will be closed through March 31.

The full list of restrictions can he found here.