Rock Island Man Enters Not Guilty Plea In Wife’s Murder

A man accused of murdering his wife has pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder-domestic Violence in the shooting death of his wife, 68-year-old Peggy Teulilo. iFiber One News reported 66-year-old Ului Teulilo entered the plea Tuesday in Douglas County Superior Court in Waterville.

Last Wednesday, a Douglas County Sheriff’s Deputy went to the couple’s residence in Rock Island when Peggy Teulilo did not show up for work and had made plans to pick someone up for a ride. The Deputy found her body inside the residence with a gunshot wound to the head.

Charging documents allege that Ului Teulilo was contacted by authorities prior to the discovery of his wife’s body and questioned about his her whereabouts. He reportedly told them she was supposed to be at work. During interviews with Detectives, he denied any involvement in his wife’s death.

The documents also indicate when Teulilo was asked what had happened to his wife, he told the deputies that she was found with, “her brains blown out” before Detectives told him Peggy Teulilo had been found shot in the head.

Ului Teulilo was arrested and charged with his wife’s murder and remains jailed with bail set at $500,000.