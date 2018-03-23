Rock Island man jailed on Child Assault charges

An alleged child abuser is in jail. Douglas County Sheriff Harvey Gjesdal says deputies arrested 37 year old John W. Strickland of Rock Island on Wednesday.

Last Friday, the mother of 6 and 8 year old boys reported they have been staying at a separate home with their father. She was called to come pick them up and says she found the boys had suffered bruises on their face and back.

Strickland was booked at the Chelan County Jail for two counts of Assault of a Child 3rd degree.