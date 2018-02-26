Rock Island Robbery Results in Lost Tools

More than $6,000 in tools were stolen from Bremmer’s Pit in Rock Island last Wednesday. Douglas County Sheriff Harvey Gjesdal says the deputies responded to a call around 1:00 p.m. to the business on SE Vantage Drive where thieves had broken into a steel work box to take the tools. Footprints were left at the scene and video surveillance footage is currently being reviewed. Anyone with information about the theft is encouraged to call the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office. A reward is available.