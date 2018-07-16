Rocky Reach Fire 30 Percent Contained

FIRE STATUS

Acres Burned: 3427

Cause: Under Investigation

Structures Damaged: None

Closures: Temporary Flight Restriction*

Evacuations: Level 1, Burch Mountain and Swakane Canyon

Containment: 30%

Injuries: 0 RESOURCES

Crews: 7

Engines: 21

Dozers: 3

Water Tenders: 2

Aircraft:

Total personnel: 241

The Rocky Reach Fire started on the southwest flank of Burch Mountain approximately five miles northeast of Wenatchee, Washington on the evening of July 13th. Burning in grass and brush, rapid spread threatened a number of residences prompting Level 1 evacuation notices for the Burch Mountain and Swakane Canyon neighborhoods. Chelan County Fire District #1, Okanogan Wenatchee National Forest and Washington Department of Natural Resources forces responded and worked through the night. Acknowledging the growing complexity of the incident, a type 3 interagency incident management team (IMT) under Incident Commander Kimiko Nalle was mobilized on July 14 to assume command of the incident.

Yesterday: The burn operations progressed as expected with overnight cooling and minimal wind. Emphasis continued on connecting fire line around the Northwest corner. An aircraft was used to scout containment opportunities and minimize danger to firefighters. Mop up continued along the southwest and northern perimeters. The night shift patrolled the fire to address any chance of fire escape.

Today: As fire crews continue to secure containment lines, fire and smoke will be visible from Highway 97A. The public is asked not to call 9-1-1 to report fire within this area as this can cause dispatchers to dedicate precious time away from emergency calls. Crews continue to focus on the northwest corner of the fire line to secure fire spread and increase the overall fire containment.

*The air space over the fire area is closed to all aircraft below 7500 feet msl, including drones, except those assigned to the incident.

Drive with caution and stay alert. Fire crews are working hard along roadways. Expect smoke, debris or temporary traffic stops.