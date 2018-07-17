Rocky Reach Fire in Mopup Mode, Remains 70 Percent Contained

Crews continue mopping up around the Rocky Reach Fire which is 70 percent contained, burning about 34-hundred acres. Public Information Officer Max Jones says they are heat seeking.

“There’s not much left out there. It’s looking cold and smooth. They’re finishing the mop up. We don’t want a single issue.”

As far as the red flag warning, Jones says there are always concerns about conditions.

“That’s why we have a bunch of people up there and a full shift to make sure there’s nothing left.”

She did note they have progressed far enough the red flag warning shouldn’t impact the fire.