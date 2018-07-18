Rocky Reach Fire Transitioned to Local Agencies

The 3,400 acre Rocky Reach Fire remains at 70% containment but is not considered a threat so control was turned over to local agencies today. Crews from Chelan County, Department of Natural Resources, Bureau of Land Management and the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest will continue to monitor and patrol the entire perimeter.

Supervisors with the Incident Management Team handing off control of the fire said smoke will be visible at times rising from small, isolated areas of the fire in steep terrain that is too dangerous for firefighters.

The end of Burch Mountain Road remains closed.

There were no injuries or structures lost in the fire that started on July 13th on the southwest flank of Burch Mountain, about five miles northeast of Wenatchee.

The cause is under investigation.