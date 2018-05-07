Rosarians present Roses to Festival Leaders

A tradition continued before Saturdays’ Apple Blossom Grand Parade with a brief ceremony hosted by the Portland Rose Festival Rosarians and a presentation of rose bushes to this years Applarian Chancellor Bryan Campbell and 2018 Festival Director General Andy Kottkamp

Kottkamp will plant his rose bush near his law office but tradition dictates the rose bush given to Campbell will join the collection in Memorial Park.

The Portland Rosarians were formed 129 years ago and the Wenatchee Applarians began in 1958