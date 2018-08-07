Rossi and Schrier Lead Race for 8th Congressional District

Dino Rossi was the top dog when initial results were released for the 8th Congressional District. His opponent would appear to be either Dr. Kim Schrier or Jason Rittereiser.

“No matter which one, it’s going to be the most left-wing opponent I’ve ever had, and I ran against Patty Murray.”

Rossi says the results are even better than he thought and he credits that to the fact that he’s doorbelled all over the district.

Schrier leads Jason Rittereiser for that coveted second position.

“I feel a tremendous sense of relief right now. I feel like I will sleep very well tonight.”

Schrier is a first-time candidate.

Rossi scored 43 percent of the vote while Schrier nabbed 18.82 percent, Rittereiser 17.56 percent and Shannon Hader 12.6 percent. No other candidates got more than three percent of the vote.