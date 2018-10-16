Rossi and Schrier to Debate at CWU Wednesday Evening

The candidates in the 8th Congressional District race will meet in their only scheduled debate on Wednesday evening in Ellensburg. Candidates Dino Rossi (R) and Kim Schrier (D) will debate at Central Washington University’s McConnell Hall at 7 p.m. The debate is hosted by the Washington State Debate Coalition and will air live on KPQ and KPQ.com

The debate is hosted by Central Washington University, Associated Students of Central Washington University, Cle Elum-Roslyn School District, Daily Record, Easton School District, Ellensburg School District, Kittitas County Chamber of Commerce, Kittitas School District, and Thorp School District. Sponsors for the debate include AARP Washington, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, The Norcliffe Foundation, The Boeing Company, Smith-Barbieri Progressive Fund, Washington REALTORS, Puget Sound Energy, and Washington State Tree Fruit Association.

The Washington State Debate Coalition was founded by Seattle CityClub in 2016.

This debate will be moderated by Natalie Brand of KING 5 in Seattle and Ross Reynolds KUOW.