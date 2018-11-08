Rossi Concedes Election to Schrier in the 8th Congressional District

Dr. Kim Schrier is set to become the first Democrat to ever represent Washington’s 8th Congressional District. Republican challenger Dino Rossi conceded the race last night in a statement on his Facebook page after new ballot counts showed Schrier’s lead widening. In his message to his supporters, Rossi said he, “believes we ran the best race that we could have run this year and left it all on the field” and encouraged people to stay involved in the Democratic process. Washington state’s 8th Congressional District was a hotly contested swing district, having never sent a Democrat to Congress but also having backed the Democratic nominee in the past three presidential elections.