Royal Police, Grant County Sheriffs Looking for Two Men in Shooting Investigation

Royal City Police and the Grant County Sheriff’s Office are looking for a dark-blue Lexus that is believed to have been involved a shooting Tuesday night. Law enforcement says a 44-year-old Royal City man was shot multiple times around 9:15 on Juniper Circle. The victim was transported to Samaritan Hospital where he is being treated for his injuries. Police are searching for Jonathan and Jesus Torres in connection to the shooting possibly driving a 2008 Lexus sedan, Washington license BAX4819. Call 509-346-2212 or 509-762-1160.