Saddle Rock Award for City of Wenatchee

The City of Wenatchee was presented the 2018 Washington Recreation and Park Association Park and Facilities Spotlight award for the Saddle Rock Gateway and Outdoor Education Area Project.

Spotlight Awards highlight excellence and achievements in the field of parks and recreation by honoring the amazing efforts of public agencies and design firms. Parks and Facilities Awards recognize the highest standards in design, development, and renovation of park and recreation areas.

The Saddle Rock Gateway was selected from nominees from around the State as the project resulted in a beneficial, positive impact on the community, successfully addressed a community and regional need and demonstrated a creative use of resources, materials and partnerships.

The award was presented during the Washington Recreation and Park Association annual conference in Sea Tac on May 2.

The Washington Recreation & Park Association was established in 1947 and is a not-for-profit 501c3 professional and public interest organization comprised of approximately 2,100 members. Its mission is to promote excellence of current and future Parks and Recreation professionals through advocacy, education, networking, and training.

