Sage Hills Trail closes Friday and mule deer will improved habitat

The Sage Hills Trails will close on Friday. The annual winter closure is scheduled on Dec. 1 each year on all lands owned by Chelan PUD and Chelan Douglas Land Trust located between Number 1 Canyon and Horse Lake Road, including the Horse Lake Reserve. The closure provides shelter for mule deer and other wildlife moving down into the Wenatchee foothills.

Chelan PUD wildlife program manager Von Pope said the number of deer is up slightly for this time of year but the habitat has been improved. Community and student volunteers planted 1,000 shrubs in a project funded with a grant from the Mule Deer Foundation and the Bureau of Land Management provided over 5-thousand sagebrush plants to replace shrubs lost to recent fires.