Salmonella Outbreak Lead to Watermelon and Cantaloupe Warnings

The Department of Health announced today a Salmonella outbreak involving pre-cut watermelon, cantaloupe, or fruit mixes containing watermelon or cantaloupe in both Washington and Oregon.

People who purchased these products on or about Oct. 25 up to Dec. 1 from QFC, Fred Meyer, Rosauers, and Central Market in Washington and Oregon are urged not to eat the fruit and throw it away.

Eighteen people from King (5), Mason (1), Pierce (1), Snohomish (7), Thurston (1), and Yakima (1) counties and two individuals from Oregon have been diagnosed with Salmonella.

DOH is working with state and federal partners to determine the source of the fruit, including where it was cut and packaged, and if there may be additional retailers where related products were sold.

Lab results identified Salmonella Newport as the cause. The symptoms include fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain. People experiencing any of these symptoms should contact their health care provider. In severe cases, the infection can be fatal.

Infants, young children, the elderly, pregnant women, and those with a weakened immune system are at greatest risk.