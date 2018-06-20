Salvation Army Food Drive at Tonight’s AppleSox Game

The Salvation Army Food bank shelves need to support. There is still time to bring non-perishable food supplies to the KPQ studios in exchange for a game ticket for tonight’s AppleSox game.

It’s Cherry Creek Media Night and we have partnered with the Apple Sox to help the Salvation Army Food Bank. You can bring food or cash donations by our studios at 231 North Wenatchee Ave until 5pm today or starting at 6pm tonight when the gates open at Paul Thomas Senior Field on 5th Street at Wenatchee Valley College. All of our Cherry Creek Media staff will be on hand along with Salvation Army volunteers to take your generous donations and hand out tickets to tonight’s game.

The first pitch is at 7 when Wenatchee takes on Walla Walla