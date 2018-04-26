Sandra McCourt gives up Council seat

Sandra McCourt has resigned as East Wenatchee city councilwoman after 14 years in office. McCourt is the wife of former utilities commissioner Michael McCourt. He was recently convicted and sentenced for molesting an 8 year old.

East Wenatchee Mayor Steve Lacy says the City will have 90 days to appoint a replacement, but there is no reason to rush the decision.

The new council member would have to run this fall in order to retain the seat.