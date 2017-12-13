Santa Paws in Chelan Saturday

Santa Paws is coming to town this Saturday. It’s part of a fundraising campaign for Chelan County Sheriff’s canine department and is being put on by All for Paws. If you want to get a picture with your favorite four-legged friend and Santa, you can do so from 1-5 p.m. thus Saturday in Chelan at 246 West Manson Hwy. On the event’s Facebook page, they say you can bring your own camera, or they’ll take the picture and post it to Facebook for you to share or print. A suggested $5 donation will go to help Reno, Spur, Ruben, Aspen and Asa; the K-9 Deputies.