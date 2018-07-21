Saturday Night Fire Update: South Lakeshore Road Closed

Fields Point Fire: Fire crews are still dealing with hot spots and mop up of the fire. The five resdients at Level 2 evac status between MP6 and MP7 are now lowered to LEVEL 1 status. All previous Level 1 “fire advisory” notifications remain in place until at least this eveninig. South Lakeshore Road is posted as “Closed – LocalTraffic Only” in an attempt to keep traffic slowed down through the fire response area. There are still fire crews and vehicles working along the roadway between MP6 and MP7. Use caution and please slow down in the area. The cause of the fire is remains under activie investigation.

Buckshot Fire: The fire was 50 percent contained as of Saturday morning. Crews had to respond to a new fire on O Road near Desert Aire in addition to fighting the L Road Fire as well. About 230 firefighters are battling the fires in that area.

Boylston Fire: The fire is 70,000 acres in size and 300 personnel are battling that blaze that is mostly on the Yakima Training Center. Huntzinger Road near Vantage is open. Crews are mopping up today. There are NO evacuation notices. KIRO is reporting that the fire is 80 percent contained.