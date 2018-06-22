Saul Gallegos Memorial Run Saturday

Saturday is the 13th annual Saul Gallego Memorial Run at Singleton Park in Manson. The run is in honor of Chelan County Sheriff’s Deputy Saul Gallegos who was killed in the line of duty June 26th, 2003. There are nearly 100 people currently registered for the event, and you can still register Friday from 11:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. at Campbell’s to get the discounted entry fee. The proceeds from the event go to help Gallegos’ four sons pursue their education.