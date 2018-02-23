Scammers posing as iFiber Communications Employees

The Grant County Sheriff’s Office is reporting individuals posing as iFiber Communications employees have been knocking on doors and calling people in the Columbia Basin trying to gain access to their homes.

The company received word from a customer that two different people at two different times claiming to be iFiber employees asked if they could come into their home to schedule an appointment. The descriptions were of a male and a female in their early 20’s. iFiber has also received reports of people getting calls attempting to schedule an appointment.

The company recommends asking for a business card, ID and documentation to verify they are dealing with a company representative.

Anyone wishing to verify information on an employee can call iFiber Communications at (509) 754-2600