Scammers target Bridgeport area over fake PUD bills

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says businesses in the Bridgeport are reporting someone is calling and claiming to represent the Douglas County PUD and requesting payment over the phone for overdue account balances. The Sheriff’s office verified with PUD officials the calls were from a scammer.

Douglas PUD Information Officer Megan Vibbert says overdue account holders are notified several ways of an overdue balance. The first notification arrives in the mail and is followed up later, if necessary by an automated phone call requesting payment.

Vibbert also suggested Douglas PUD customers consider downloading the SmartHub app giving them account access anytime