Scammers using court info to trick callers

Yet another scam alert. This time, the Grant County Sheriff’s Office and Grant County District Court want to warn residents of scammers claiming to be from Life Lock that are calling residents to collect debts they don’t owe. Sharon Palmerton at the Grant County Sheriff’s Office says the call sounds legit because the scammers have gained access to actual case numbers from District court.

Palmerton said the scammers have accessed public information records and are using case numbers to make the call more intimidating or convincing. Grant County District Court became aware of the situation when residents called the Court clerk directly to verify the information.

Life Lock is a leading identity theft protection service with millions of customers. A Life Lock representative told the Sheriff’s office the company does not conduct phone collections of any kind and only makes contact with existing members about their membership. Palmerton suggested residents worried about a recent call of this nature to contact Grant County District Court directly at (509) 754-2011 ext. 3101