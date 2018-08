School starts today in Wenatchee and East Wenatchee and around parts of North Central Washington. A reminder; fines double in school zones so slow down, if you pass a bus with its red lights flashing that’s a $419 ticket, it’s a $136 ticket for failing to yield to a pedestrian and $228 ticket for failing to stop for a crossing guard. Plan ahead, slow down and look out for kids. They can be unpredictable.