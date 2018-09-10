School Board to Select Finalists for Supt. Search Firm

The Wenatchee School Board is expected to select finalists for the consulting firm to be hired in the search for a new Superintendent on Tuesday. The Board has been evaluating the proposals received from four firms that submitted requests for proposals, checking references and preparing evaluations.

Diana Haglund, WSD District Communications Director said the four firms responding to Requests For Proposals;

Northwest Leadership Associates (Liberty Lake, WA)

McPherson & Jacobson, L.L.C. (Omaha, NE)

Hazard, Young, Attea & Associates (Schaumburg, IL)

Ray and Associates Inc. (Cedar Rapids, IA

A discussion and review is scheduled at the Board’s regular meeting Tuesday at 6 p.m. at the Wenatchee School District office. The interviews with finalists will be tentatively scheduled for September 17th.

Supt. Brian Flones is retiring at the end of the school year in August 2019.