Error, no Ad ID set! Check your syntax!

Error, no Ad ID set! Check your syntax!

CLOSURES

Orondo School District

Waterville School District.

2 Hour DELAYS

Cascade School District

Cashmere School District

Entiat School District

Lake Chelan District

Manson School District. No AM Preschool.

Wenatchee School District

Eastmont BADGER MTN Bus Route only is cancelled. All other Eastmont routes and school schedules are normal