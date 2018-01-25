latest News

School Delays/Closures for Thursday, Jan. 25 2018

Posted By: Kevin Rounce January 25, 2018

Quincy School District: 2-hour delay, no AM Preschool

Moses Lake School District: 2-hour delay

Ephrata School District: 2 hour delay, classes starting at 10am. But there will be morning preschool or breakfast program.

