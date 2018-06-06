School District Offers Grief Counseling after Classmate Dies

The Wenatchee School District has confirmed the loss of a student at Wenatchee High School who took his own life. Mark Helm, Executive Director of Student Services said the High School will bring in grief counselors on Thursday to help students and staff deal with their grief. Counseling will also be provided at Pioneer Middle School where a younger sibling of the late student attended.

A letter has been provided to parents detailing the High School’s response to the tragedy and includes information parents should be aware of when youngsters are dealing with grief and sudden loss. Parents are encouraged to contact the Wenatchee High School counseling office at 509-665-7618 with any questions.

It is Cherry Creek Media policy to not release the name of most suicide victims.

Parents received this letter from Wenatchee High School Principal Eric Anderson

Dear Parent or Guardian:

It is with great sadness that I must inform you that one of our students at Wenatchee High School

took his own life this morning. Whenever we experience a tragedy like this, we are left with the

responsibility to find an appropriate response. As a school, we are making every effort to

respond to the needs of our students. This includes resources for students and staff to deal with

their issues of shock, grief, and bereavement. The WHS family, staff, and students alike, will come

together during this crisis and will respond to the situation with caring, concern, and attention to

the needs of one another.

I have attached information that all parents should be aware of when their child is experiencing

grief about the death of someone they love and care about. Included are signs that indicate the

student may not be coping well. At any time, students who need additional support are

encouraged to report to the counseling office. Tomorrow we will have community partners on

campus to assist students in processing this very sad news. Please feel free to call the counseling

office with questions regarding your own student during this difficult time.

All of us here at Wenatchee High School feel the loss of a fellow Panther. The student will be long

remembered as a special part of our school. We extend our support and sympathy to the family.

Sincerely,

Eric Anderson

Principal