Disturbing message about Florida school shooting prompts lockdown

Frontier Middle School in Moses Lake went into a lock down Thursday morning after a “disturbing” message was discovered in a restroom. Moses Lake police said the handwritten words were found on a bathroom wall referenced a quote from the alleged school shooter last week in Parkland, Florida. Captain Dave Sands said the message was discovered Thursday shortly before 8:30am

Sands said police are investigating and will treat the matter very seriously

No other details were released. The precautionary lock down was lifted after two hours as officers monitored the situation without incident.

Frontier was the scene of a shooting in February, 1996 when a 14 year old student killed his algebra teacher and two classmates and wounded another student.