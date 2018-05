The Schoolhouse Rugby Club used their speed to run past the bigger Tri City Titans 57-33 on Saturday to advance to the state championship game.

The championship game is Saturday May 19 at the Portland Avenue Fields in Tacoma. Schoolhouse will face the Yakima Griffins for the State D2 championship at 11:30 a.m.

Schoolhouse Rugby Club is comprised of high school kids from Chelan, Cashmere, Eastmont and Wenatchee.