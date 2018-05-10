Schoolhouse Rugby Club Closing in on State Title

A High School Rugby club made up of kids from Chelan, Cashmere, Eastmont and Wenatchee is in the running for a state championship. Schoolhouse Rugby Club is the number one seed after going 8-1 in the regular season.

Schoolhouse will be hosting the Tri-City Titans in the semi-finals at 1 p.m. Saturday at Confluence State Park. The winner will face the survivor of the other semi-final between Yakima and Kent.

The state championship game will be May 19 in Tacoma.